Creating a If function to create messages

Hi Everyone,

I’m new to Javascript and have a course Assignment to create messages using the IF function.

We are learning Logical Operators that we need to use in this assignment. (|| &&)

Would GREATLY appreciate help, feedback, suggestions!

Assignment:

Create a set of if functions that will replace the content in the “message” paragraph with a specific message according to the following criteria:

a. If the student achieved a score of 10, the paragraph should read “Congratulations on your perfect score!”

b. If the student achieved a score of 8 or 9, the paragraph should read “You did very well! Keep learning.”

c. If the student achieved a score of 5, 6 or 7, the paragraph should read “You passed, but there is some room for improvement”

d. If the student achieved a score lower than 5, the paragraph should read “Sorry, you did not achieve a passing grade. Keep working at it!”

My Assignment Result:

var message = document.getElementById(“message”);

var score$1 = 10;

var score$2 = 9;

var score$3 = 8;

var score$4 = 7;

var score$5 = 6;

var score$6 = 5;

var score$7 = 4;

//If the student achieved a score of 10, the paragraph should read “Congratulations on your perfect score!”

if (score$1 == 10) {

message.innerHTML = “Congratulation on your perfect score!”;

}

//If the student achieved a score of 8 or 9, the paragraph should read “You did very well! Keep learning.”

if ((score$3 == 8) || (score$2 == 9)) {

message.innerHTML = “You did very well! Keep learning.”;

}

//If the student achieved a score of 5, 6 or 7, the paragraph should read “You passed, but there is some room for improvement.”

if ((score$6 == 5) || (score$5 == 6) || (score$4 == 7)) {

message.innerHTML = “You passed, but there is some room for improvement.”;

}

//If the student achieved a score lower than 5, the paragraph should read “Sorry, you did not achieve a passing grade. Keep working at it!”

if (score$7 < 5) {

message.innerHTML = “Sorry, you did not achieve a passing grade. Keep working at it!”

}