Creating a If function to create messages

Hi Everyone,
I’m new to Javascript and have a course Assignment to create messages using the IF function.
We are learning Logical Operators that we need to use in this assignment. (|| &&)
Would GREATLY appreciate help, feedback, suggestions!
Assignment:
Create a set of if functions that will replace the content in the “message” paragraph with a specific message according to the following criteria:
a. If the student achieved a score of 10, the paragraph should read “Congratulations on your perfect score!”
b. If the student achieved a score of 8 or 9, the paragraph should read “You did very well! Keep learning.”
c. If the student achieved a score of 5, 6 or 7, the paragraph should read “You passed, but there is some room for improvement”
d. If the student achieved a score lower than 5, the paragraph should read “Sorry, you did not achieve a passing grade. Keep working at it!”
My Assignment Result:
var message = document.getElementById(“message”);
var score$1 = 10;
var score$2 = 9;
var score$3 = 8;
var score$4 = 7;
var score$5 = 6;
var score$6 = 5;
var score$7 = 4;
//If the student achieved a score of 10, the paragraph should read “Congratulations on your perfect score!”
if (score$1 == 10) {
message.innerHTML = “Congratulation on your perfect score!”;
}
//If the student achieved a score of 8 or 9, the paragraph should read “You did very well! Keep learning.”
if ((score$3 == 8) || (score$2 == 9)) {
message.innerHTML = “You did very well! Keep learning.”;
}
//If the student achieved a score of 5, 6 or 7, the paragraph should read “You passed, but there is some room for improvement.”
if ((score$6 == 5) || (score$5 == 6) || (score$4 == 7)) {
message.innerHTML = “You passed, but there is some room for improvement.”;
}
//If the student achieved a score lower than 5, the paragraph should read “Sorry, you did not achieve a passing grade. Keep working at it!”
if (score$7 < 5) {
message.innerHTML = “Sorry, you did not achieve a passing grade. Keep working at it!”
}