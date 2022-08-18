Calculating a quiz score in Javascript - Not working

Hello Everyone!
I’m new to Javascript and taking a course. I would greatly appreciate your help.
My assignment is the following:
- Create a set of if functions that will add one point to the score for each correct answer is correct.
Your if functions must meet the following criteria:
a. They must calculate the correct answer using arithmetic.
b. They must use logical operators to compare the user’s answer to the correct answer (tip: remember that the prompt window will capture your user’s answers as strings).
Here is my setup but I’m not getting the score result? I’m running this in Console.
var score = 0;
var name = prompt(“Please enter your name.”);
var answer1 = prompt(“5 * 16”);
var answer2 = prompt(“17 + 22”);
var answer3 = prompt(“98 - 33”);
var answer4 = prompt(“48 / 8”);
if (answer1 == 80) {
score = score + 1;
}
if (answer2 == 39) {
score = score + 1;
}
if (answer3 == 65) {
score = score + 1;
}
if (answer4 == 6) {
score = score + 1;
}
Thanks so very much!