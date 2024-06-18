Create a link on an image and get a popup?

Good morning,

I have my products and I would like to know how to do so that when I click on a product I have a popup that opens to obtain its description.

for (let index = 0; index < products.length; index++) { const { id, productName, productPrice, productImg } = products[index] itemContainer.innerHTML += ` <div class="card">` + ` <article class="cardImg">` + ` <img src="./img/${productImg}" alt="">` + `</article> ` + ` <div class="itemDescContainer">` + `<article class="itemDesc">` + `<h1 class="itemName">${productName}</h1>` + `<p class="itemPrice">${productPrice}€</p>` + ` </article> ` + `<div class="addtocart" id="addtocart${id}")'>` + `<i class="fa-solid fa-cart-shopping cart"></i>` + ` </div>` + ` </div>` + `</div>` }

css

/* card styles */ .itemContainer { width: 95%; max-width: 1200px; margin: auto; margin-top: 2em; margin-bottom: 2em; display: grid; gap: 15px; column-gap: 10px; row-gap: 30px; grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr; justify-items: center; align-items: center; } .card { width: 200px; height: 310px; padding: .5em; background-color: white; border-radius: 10px; box-shadow: 0 0 15px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1); display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-content: space-between; } .totalItem { color: #fff; } .rightItem { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; } .totalItem { margin-bottom: -9px; } .cardImg { width: 70%; height: 200px; margin: auto; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .cardImg img { width: 100%; } .itemDescContainer { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; align-items: end; margin-top: 1em; } .itemName { font-size: 1rem; margin-bottom: .3em; color: black; } .itemPrice { font-weight: 500; color: black; } .addtocart { width: 35px; height: 35px; color: red; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; padding: 1em; border-radius: 50%; cursor: pointer; transition: all .5s ease-in-out; } .addtocart:hover { background-color: #dbdbdb; } .cart { margin: 0; } @media screen and (min-width:650px) { .itemContainer { grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr; } } @media screen and (min-width:900px) { .itemContainer { grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr; } } @media screen and (min-width:1100px) { .itemContainer { grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr; } }

Thank you for your help.