Create a link on an image and get a popup?

Good morning,
I have my products and I would like to know how to do so that when I click on a product I have a popup that opens to obtain its description.
for (let index = 0; index < products.length; index++) {
const { id, productName, productPrice, productImg } = products[index]
itemContainer.innerHTML +=
` <div class="card">` +
` <article class="cardImg">` +
` <img src="./img/${productImg}" alt="">` +
`</article> ` +
` <div class="itemDescContainer">` +
`<article class="itemDesc">` +
`<h1 class="itemName">${productName}</h1>` +
`<p class="itemPrice">${productPrice}€</p>` +
` </article> ` +
`<div class="addtocart" id="addtocart${id}")'>` +
`<i class="fa-solid fa-cart-shopping cart"></i>` +
` </div>` +
` </div>` +
`</div>`
}
css
/* card styles */
.itemContainer {
width: 95%;
max-width: 1200px;
margin: auto;
margin-top: 2em;
margin-bottom: 2em;
display: grid;
gap: 15px;
column-gap: 10px;
row-gap: 30px;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr;
justify-items: center;
align-items: center;
}
.card {
width: 200px;
height: 310px;
padding: .5em;
background-color: white;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 0 15px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1);
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-content: space-between;
}
.totalItem {
color: #fff;
}
.rightItem {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
}
.totalItem {
margin-bottom: -9px;
}
.cardImg {
width: 70%;
height: 200px;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.cardImg img {
width: 100%;
}
.itemDescContainer {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: end;
margin-top: 1em;
}
.itemName {
font-size: 1rem;
margin-bottom: .3em;
color: black;
}
.itemPrice {
font-weight: 500;
color: black;
}
.addtocart {
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
color: red;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
padding: 1em;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
transition: all .5s ease-in-out;
}
.addtocart:hover {
background-color: #dbdbdb;
}
.cart {
margin: 0;
}
@media screen and (min-width:650px) {
.itemContainer {
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width:900px) {
.itemContainer {
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width:1100px) {
.itemContainer {
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
}
}
Thank you for your help.