Create a link on an image and get a popup?



I have my products and I would like to know how to do so that when I click on a product I have a popup that opens to obtain its description.

for (let index = 0; index < products.length; index++) {
    const { id, productName, productPrice, productImg } = products[index]
    itemContainer.innerHTML +=
        ` <div class="card">` +
        ` <article class="cardImg">` +
        ` <img src="./img/${productImg}" alt="">` +
        `</article> ` +
        ` <div class="itemDescContainer">` +
        `<article class="itemDesc">` +
        `<h1 class="itemName">${productName}</h1>` +
        `<p class="itemPrice">${productPrice}€</p>` +
        ` </article> ` +
        `<div class="addtocart" id="addtocart${id}")'>` +
        `<i class="fa-solid fa-cart-shopping cart"></i>` +
        ` </div>` +
        ` </div>` +
        `</div>`
}

css

/* card styles */
.itemContainer {
    width: 95%;
    max-width: 1200px;
    margin: auto;
    margin-top: 2em;
    margin-bottom: 2em;
    display: grid;
    gap: 15px;
    column-gap: 10px;
    row-gap: 30px;
    grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr;
    justify-items: center;
    align-items: center;

}

.card {
    width: 200px;
    height: 310px;
    padding: .5em;
    background-color: white;
    border-radius: 10px;
    box-shadow: 0 0 15px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1);
    display: flex;
    flex-direction: column;
    align-content: space-between;
}

.totalItem {
    color: #fff;
}

.rightItem {
    display: flex;
    flex-direction: column;
    align-items: center;
}

.totalItem {
    margin-bottom: -9px;
}

.cardImg {
    width: 70%;
    height: 200px;
    margin: auto;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
}

.cardImg img {
    width: 100%;
}

.itemDescContainer {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    align-items: end;
    margin-top: 1em;
}

.itemName {
    font-size: 1rem;
    margin-bottom: .3em;
    color: black;
}

.itemPrice {
    font-weight: 500;
    color: black;
}

.addtocart {
    width: 35px;
    height: 35px;
    color: red;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    padding: 1em;
    border-radius: 50%;
    cursor: pointer;
    transition: all .5s ease-in-out;
}

.addtocart:hover {
    background-color: #dbdbdb;
}

.cart {
    margin: 0;
}

@media screen and (min-width:650px) {
    .itemContainer {
        grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr;
    }
}

@media screen and (min-width:900px) {
    .itemContainer {
        grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
    }
}

@media screen and (min-width:1100px) {
    .itemContainer {
        grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
    }
}

Thank you for your help.