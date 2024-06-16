Open a popup on a link

JavaScript
1

Good morning,

I tried to make a popup on the link in my footer:

<li><a class="show-popup" href="#popup1">Payment Method</a></li>

and I get this result, how can I solve this problem?

https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYaEGPO

Sans titre
Sans titre1836×1062 128 KB

I added this in my html

 <div id="popup1" class="popup-container">
        <div class="popup-box">
            <h1 style="font-size: 1.9em;">Fonctionnalités</h1>
            <p>- Connectez-vous au système à l’aide de la session.</p>
            <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des catégories.</p>
            <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des produits.</p>
            <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des clients.</p>
            <p>- Les données client sont utilisées lors de la création des commandes pour lesquelles cette
                commande est créée.</p>
            <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des administrateurs afin que plusieurs
                administrateurs puissent gérer ce
                système de point de vente.
            </p>
            <p>- Créer des commandes.</p>
            <p>- Passer les commandes.</p>
            <p>- Récapitulatif de la commande.</p>
            <p>- Dashboard Analytics.</p>
            <p>* Vous recevrez un guide complet lors de votre achat.</p>
            <button class="close-btn">OK</button>
        </div>
    </div>

and this in my css

/* Popup */

body {
    min-height: 100vh;
}

.popup-container {
    position: fixed;
    left: 0;
    top: 0;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100vh;
    background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    opacity: 0;
    pointer-events: none;
    overflow: auto;
    z-index: 99;
}

.popup-container.active {
    opacity: 1;
    pointer-events: auto;
    transition: 0.4s ease;
}

.popup-container .popup-box {
    width: 500px;
    background: #f2f2f2;
    border-radius: 6px;
    box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
    padding: 30px;
    transform: scale(0);
}

.popup-container.active .popup-box {
    transform: scale(1);
    transition: 0.4s ease;
    transition-delay: 0.25s;
}

.popup-box h1 {
    color: #333;
    line-height: 1;
}

.popup-box p {
    color: #333;
    margin: 12px 0 20px;
    font-size: 1.4em;
}

.popup-box .close-btn {
    width: 100%;
    height: 45px;
    background: #ef6e12;
    border-radius: 6px;
    border: none;
    outline: none;
    box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
    cursor: pointer;
    font-size: 18px;
    color: #f2f2f2;
    font-weight: 500;
}

And js

const showPopup = document.querySelectorAll(".show-popup");
const closeBtn = document.querySelectorAll(".close-btn");

showPopup.forEach(function (popup) {
    popup.addEventListener("click", function () {
        var modalTarget = this.getAttribute("href");
        document.querySelector(modalTarget).classList.add("active");
    });
});
closeBtn.forEach(function (close) {
    close.addEventListener("click", function () {
        this.closest(".popup-container").classList.remove("active");
    });
});
2

:slight_smile: here’s some js errors showing in that codepen which I guess is because al assets are not available. It seems to be this one stopping the popup from working though.

Uncaught SyntaxError: Identifier 'products' has already been declared

If I comment this line out:

//import {products} from "./items.js";

The popover modal now shows but you need a higher z-index.


.popup-container {
    z-index: 100;
}

Still needs a bit of work though.:slight_smile:

1 Like
3

Thank you, it works now. The css is not easy for me I tinker a lot and there are details that I cannot resolve like the shopping basket in the navbar the numbering I cannot manage to indicate above the shopping basket.

Sans titre
Sans titre1836×1062 13.7 KB

I also now have a shift in my footer and I cannot align the 3 payment method images.
I don’t know which tag we should use to lower an element.

I tried with this and the images come down well but they are no longer aligned

.flex {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
}

Sans titre
Sans titre1836×1062 50.9 KB