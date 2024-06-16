Open a popup on a link

Good morning,

I tried to make a popup on the link in my footer:

<li><a class="show-popup" href="#popup1">Payment Method</a></li>

and I get this result, how can I solve this problem?

https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYaEGPO

I added this in my html

<div id="popup1" class="popup-container"> <div class="popup-box"> <h1 style="font-size: 1.9em;">Fonctionnalités</h1> <p>- Connectez-vous au système à l’aide de la session.</p> <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des catégories.</p> <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des produits.</p> <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des clients.</p> <p>- Les données client sont utilisées lors de la création des commandes pour lesquelles cette commande est créée.</p> <p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des administrateurs afin que plusieurs administrateurs puissent gérer ce système de point de vente. </p> <p>- Créer des commandes.</p> <p>- Passer les commandes.</p> <p>- Récapitulatif de la commande.</p> <p>- Dashboard Analytics.</p> <p>* Vous recevrez un guide complet lors de votre achat.</p> <button class="close-btn">OK</button> </div> </div>

and this in my css

/* Popup */ body { min-height: 100vh; } .popup-container { position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; height: 100vh; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; overflow: auto; z-index: 99; } .popup-container.active { opacity: 1; pointer-events: auto; transition: 0.4s ease; } .popup-container .popup-box { width: 500px; background: #f2f2f2; border-radius: 6px; box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); padding: 30px; transform: scale(0); } .popup-container.active .popup-box { transform: scale(1); transition: 0.4s ease; transition-delay: 0.25s; } .popup-box h1 { color: #333; line-height: 1; } .popup-box p { color: #333; margin: 12px 0 20px; font-size: 1.4em; } .popup-box .close-btn { width: 100%; height: 45px; background: #ef6e12; border-radius: 6px; border: none; outline: none; box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); cursor: pointer; font-size: 18px; color: #f2f2f2; font-weight: 500; }

And js