Open a popup on a link

Good morning,
I tried to make a popup on the link in my footer:
<li><a class="show-popup" href="#popup1">Payment Method</a></li>
and I get this result, how can I solve this problem?
https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYaEGPO
I added this in my html
<div id="popup1" class="popup-container">
<div class="popup-box">
<h1 style="font-size: 1.9em;">Fonctionnalités</h1>
<p>- Connectez-vous au système à l’aide de la session.</p>
<p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des catégories.</p>
<p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des produits.</p>
<p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des clients.</p>
<p>- Les données client sont utilisées lors de la création des commandes pour lesquelles cette
commande est créée.</p>
<p>- Ajouter/Modifier et mettre à jour/Supprimer des administrateurs afin que plusieurs
administrateurs puissent gérer ce
système de point de vente.
</p>
<p>- Créer des commandes.</p>
<p>- Passer les commandes.</p>
<p>- Récapitulatif de la commande.</p>
<p>- Dashboard Analytics.</p>
<p>* Vous recevrez un guide complet lors de votre achat.</p>
<button class="close-btn">OK</button>
</div>
</div>
and this in my css
/* Popup */
body {
min-height: 100vh;
}
.popup-container {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100vh;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
overflow: auto;
z-index: 99;
}
.popup-container.active {
opacity: 1;
pointer-events: auto;
transition: 0.4s ease;
}
.popup-container .popup-box {
width: 500px;
background: #f2f2f2;
border-radius: 6px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
padding: 30px;
transform: scale(0);
}
.popup-container.active .popup-box {
transform: scale(1);
transition: 0.4s ease;
transition-delay: 0.25s;
}
.popup-box h1 {
color: #333;
line-height: 1;
}
.popup-box p {
color: #333;
margin: 12px 0 20px;
font-size: 1.4em;
}
.popup-box .close-btn {
width: 100%;
height: 45px;
background: #ef6e12;
border-radius: 6px;
border: none;
outline: none;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
cursor: pointer;
font-size: 18px;
color: #f2f2f2;
font-weight: 500;
}
And js
const showPopup = document.querySelectorAll(".show-popup");
const closeBtn = document.querySelectorAll(".close-btn");
showPopup.forEach(function (popup) {
popup.addEventListener("click", function () {
var modalTarget = this.getAttribute("href");
document.querySelector(modalTarget).classList.add("active");
});
});
closeBtn.forEach(function (close) {
close.addEventListener("click", function () {
this.closest(".popup-container").classList.remove("active");
});
});