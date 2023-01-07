Theoretically, could a website remove all cookies it uses?

Usually when a website does not work the website developer says to delete all cookies for all websites. I think they should know what cookies they use and tell us the specific cookies to remove. And along that line, they could provide a way for their website to remove just the cookies that they use, right?

For me, I go to the Application tab of the Developer Tools of the browser and remove the storage, including cookies, there. I think that has never helped and I do not know if it would be the functional equivalent of removing all relevant (the ones that are causing the problem) cookies for the site.

If I knew that removing all cookies would solve a problem then I am willing to do it but usually website people suggest it just because it is easy for them to suggest.

In the current situation, I get signon issues with the PG & E website. I called the customer support and the developer responded by saying to either remove all cookies or use a different browser. Using a different browser works but I do not want to use a different browser as a workaround for their bug and I do not want to remove all cookies unless there is a good reason to remove all of them, including all of them for irrelevant sites. There are very many other websites over many years that are like that.

The old Microsoft MSDN forums were like that; the Microsoft developers often said to remove all cookies and back then I was able to solve the problem by removing specific cookies. Microsoft was just too lazy to be specific about what cookies to remove.

Probably Delete cookies inside browser for website domain on home page - PHP - SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community says it is possible. I think people should not accept an answer that says to remove all cookies; people should tell websites that they (provide a way to) remove the cookies themselves, in the website.