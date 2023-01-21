Could a website remove all cookies it uses?

Yes, theoretically a website could provide a way for users to remove only the cookies used by that website. This could be done by creating a button or link on the website that, when clicked, runs JavaScript code to delete only the cookies associated with that website.

However, it is important to note that the ability to delete specific cookies may be dependent on the browser and its capabilities. Some browsers may not allow websites to delete specific cookies, and instead only allow deletion of all cookies.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the problem you’re experiencing with the PG&E website might not be caused by cookies. There could be other factors at play such as a bug in the website or an issue with your account. It might be worth reaching out to the website’s customer support again with more details about the issue you’re experiencing in order to try to identify the root cause.

In general, Developers should try to be specific about what Cookies to remove and if not specific, they should try to provide a way for their website to remove just the cookies that they use.