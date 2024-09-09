Correct way to add multiple attributes

JavaScript
1

Is this a correct way to make two attributes available while generating the option tag:

function colorInfo(data) {
    console.log("Color Info");
    console.log(data);
    let colorData = JSON.parse(data);

    console.log(colorData);

    $.each(colorData, function (key, value) {
      console.log("Key = "+key);
      console.log("Value = "+value);
      $("#lineupColors").append(
        $("<option></option>")
          .attr("value", value.colorId+" | "+value.colorCode)
          .text(value.colorName)
      );
    });
  }

And it shows it like this in the HTML:

<select id="lineupColors" name="lineupColors">
      <option value="-">--Please select a color--</option>
      <option value="1 | #0000FF   ">Blue      </option><option value="2 | #FFA500   ">Orange    </option><option value="3 | #FF0000   ">Red       </option><option value="4 | #008000   ">Green     </option><option value="5 | #6C0BA9   ">Purple    </option><option value="6 | #7C4700   ">Brown     </option><option value="7 | #000000   ">Black     </option><option value="8 | #FF00FF   ">Magenta   </option></select>

So my goal is to use the hex code in the front end code to handle colors and use the numerical value to store it in the database.