Correct way to add multiple attributes

Is this a correct way to make two attributes available while generating the option tag:
function colorInfo(data) {
console.log("Color Info");
console.log(data);
let colorData = JSON.parse(data);
console.log(colorData);
$.each(colorData, function (key, value) {
console.log("Key = "+key);
console.log("Value = "+value);
$("#lineupColors").append(
$("<option></option>")
.attr("value", value.colorId+" | "+value.colorCode)
.text(value.colorName)
);
});
}
And it shows it like this in the HTML:
<select id="lineupColors" name="lineupColors">
<option value="-">--Please select a color--</option>
<option value="1 | #0000FF ">Blue </option><option value="2 | #FFA500 ">Orange </option><option value="3 | #FF0000 ">Red </option><option value="4 | #008000 ">Green </option><option value="5 | #6C0BA9 ">Purple </option><option value="6 | #7C4700 ">Brown </option><option value="7 | #000000 ">Black </option><option value="8 | #FF00FF ">Magenta </option></select>
So my goal is to use the hex code in the front end code to handle colors and use the numerical value to store it in the database.