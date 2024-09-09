Correct way to add multiple attributes

Is this a correct way to make two attributes available while generating the option tag:

function colorInfo(data) { console.log("Color Info"); console.log(data); let colorData = JSON.parse(data); console.log(colorData); $.each(colorData, function (key, value) { console.log("Key = "+key); console.log("Value = "+value); $("#lineupColors").append( $("<option></option>") .attr("value", value.colorId+" | "+value.colorCode) .text(value.colorName) ); }); }

And it shows it like this in the HTML:

<select id="lineupColors" name="lineupColors"> <option value="-">--Please select a color--</option> <option value="1 | #0000FF ">Blue </option><option value="2 | #FFA500 ">Orange </option><option value="3 | #FF0000 ">Red </option><option value="4 | #008000 ">Green </option><option value="5 | #6C0BA9 ">Purple </option><option value="6 | #7C4700 ">Brown </option><option value="7 | #000000 ">Black </option><option value="8 | #FF00FF ">Magenta </option></select>

So my goal is to use the hex code in the front end code to handle colors and use the numerical value to store it in the database.