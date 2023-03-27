Copying a database "test1" and making another database "test2"

I have a database which name is “test1”.

The database has two tables i.e, “person” and “city”.

The table “person” has some data like the following.

(personID) (personName)

(1) Jane

(2) Jack

Ant the table “city” has some data like the following.

(cityID) (cityName)

(1) Chicago

(2) London

I can make a new database “test2” by copying the database “test1” with the tables and records using phpMyadmin.

I like to make a new database “test2” by copying the database “test1” in php without phpMyadmin.

In order to do that I made the code below and it works fine.

<?php $dbName = 'test1' ; $options = [ PDO:: ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO:: ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO:: ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO:: FETCH_ASSOC, PDO:: ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false, ]; try { $dbc = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=$dbName;charset=utf8", "root", "**********", $options); } catch(PDOException $e) { throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode()); } $oldDBname = 'test1' ; $newDBname = 'test2' ; $dropDB=$dbc-> query("DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS $newDBname"); $createDB=$dbc-> query("CREATE DATABASE $newDBname"); $tbName = 'person' ; $create_table=$dbc -> query("CREATE TABLE if not exists $newDBname.$tbName LIKE $oldDBname.$tbName"); $inn_table=$dbc -> query("INSERT INTO $newDBname.$tbName SELECT * FROM $oldDBname.$tbName"); $tbName = 'city' ; $create_table=$dbc -> query("CREATE TABLE if not exists $newDBname.$tbName LIKE $oldDBname.$tbName"); $inn_table=$dbc -> query("INSERT INTO $newDBname.$tbName SELECT * FROM $oldDBname.$tbName") ;

However the code above should copy each table, the table “person” and the table “city” here, per table.

I like to directly copy the database “test1” as “test2” without copying each table per table.

The code below doesn’t work correctly but It help you understand what I want.

createDB=$dbc-> query("CREATE DATABASE $newDBname LIKE $oldDBname")

Is what I want possible with your help?