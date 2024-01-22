Closing a modal

Was there a reason why you didn’t add the the
.blog-pager code to this?
Is this something I would add Clearfix to?
AI says no.
.close {
display: block;
color: red;
float: right;
font-size: 28px;
font-weight: bold;
cursor: pointer;
}
That code is redundant as it was from my original demo.
There is no such value as viewable for overflow.
That’s because you ran the
createResetHandler(player) function 10 times instead of once (which I assume you would have needed had you had close buttons foe everyy player. As it is you call it ten times for the same one).
Why can’t you just turn it off once in the original modal code?
If you need that refined then you’ll need someone more experienced with JS than me