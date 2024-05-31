Close window which opened another window

Dear experts
I have the following code and I need that the button close the window, however this not work.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<a href="/index.html">MI Pagina</a>
</body>
</html>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<script language="javascript" type="text/javascript">
function windowClose() {
window.open('','_parent','');
window.close();
}
</script>
</head>
<BODY style="background-color:rgb(247, 247, 247)">
<h3>Haga clic en el siguiente botón para cerrar el navegador!</h3>
<!-- <input type="submit" value="Cerrar" onclick="javascript:window.close()"> -->
<input type="button" value="Cerrar la ventana" onclick="windowClose();">
</body>
</html>
According to mentioned Developer site only the window which opened another window can close this.