Close window which opened another window

Dear experts

I have the following code and I need that the button close the window, however this not work.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <a href="/index.html">MI Pagina</a> </body> </html> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Document</title> <script language="javascript" type="text/javascript"> function windowClose() { window.open('','_parent',''); window.close(); } </script> </head> <BODY style="background-color:rgb(247, 247, 247)"> <h3>Haga clic en el siguiente botón para cerrar el navegador!</h3> <!-- <input type="submit" value="Cerrar" onclick="javascript:window.close()"> --> <input type="button" value="Cerrar la ventana" onclick="windowClose();"> </body> </html>

According to mentioned Developer site only the window which opened another window can close this.