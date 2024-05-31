Close window which opened another window

JavaScript
1

Dear experts

I have the following code and I need that the button close the window, however this not work.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
    <a href="/index.html">MI Pagina</a> 
</body>
</html>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>

    <script language="javascript" type="text/javascript">
        function windowClose() {
        window.open('','_parent','');
        window.close();
        }
        </script>  
</head>
<BODY style="background-color:rgb(247, 247, 247)">
    <h3>Haga clic en el siguiente botón para cerrar el navegador!</h3>
    <!-- <input type="submit" value="Cerrar" onclick="javascript:window.close()"> -->
    <input type="button" value="Cerrar la ventana" onclick="windowClose();">
</body>
</html>

According to mentioned Developer site only the window which opened another window can close this.

2

So you already have your answer. You cannot close a window you did not open yourself.