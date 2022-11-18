Programmatically How to .js close current window OR drag Browser Tab to a separate instance?

Hello , TIA ,
I want to open a window/page to a specific size .
If I could do this : How to .js close current window
then I wouldn’t need this : drag Browser Tab to single instance .
So far can only close the window that .js created :
<body>
<h1>The Window Object</h1>
<h2>The open() and close() Methods</h2>
<button onclick="openWin()">Open "myWindow"</button>
<button onclick="closeWin()">Close "myWindow"</button>
<script>
let myWindow;
function openWin() {
myWindow = window.open("", "", "width=200,height=100");
}
function closeWin() {
myWindow.close();
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
But how to close parent window ? would save the day .