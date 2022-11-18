Programmatically How to .js close current window OR drag Browser Tab to a separate instance?

Hello , TIA ,

I want to open a window/page to a specific size .

If I could do this : How to .js close current window

then I wouldn’t need this : drag Browser Tab to single instance .

So far can only close the window that .js created :

<body>

<h1>The Window Object</h1> <h2>The open() and close() Methods</h2> <button onclick="openWin()">Open "myWindow"</button> <button onclick="closeWin()">Close "myWindow"</button> <script> let myWindow; function openWin() { myWindow = window.open("", "", "width=200,height=100"); } function closeWin() { myWindow.close(); } </script> </body> </html>

But how to close parent window ? would save the day .