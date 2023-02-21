Close modal throws Uncaught TypeError:

I have my close modal function as

const JqueryModalCloseBtn = function () { $(document).find('a.close-modal').click(function(){ $('.a.close-modal').modal('hide'); }) }

I have a page with following tags

<a targetted-modal-id="#List-81" class="preview-button" verification="docs" href="javascript:void(0)">Preview</a>

when I click on Preview my modal opens and when I try to close the modal, it closes but I get Uncaught TypeError: i is null in the console… And If I click on my preview again I get Uncaught TypeError: this.$blocker is null … I have to click twice to open the modal now…

Can someone please help me with this.?