Close modal throws Uncaught TypeError:

I have my close modal function as
const JqueryModalCloseBtn = function () {
$(document).find('a.close-modal').click(function(){
$('.a.close-modal').modal('hide');
})
}
I have a page with following tags
<a targetted-modal-id="#List-81" class="preview-button" verification="docs" href="javascript:void(0)">Preview</a>
when I click on Preview my modal opens and when I try to close the modal, it closes but I get
Uncaught TypeError: i is null in the console… And If I click on my
preview again I get
Uncaught TypeError: this.$blocker is null… I have to click twice to open the modal now…
Can someone please help me with this.?