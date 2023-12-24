Hitting X on a modal won't close the modal with onclick but will close it with addEventListener and yet I still get an error

I work with Microsoft Edge version 120.0.2210.91 (Official build) (64-bit).

I have created this modal with an X button that if one clicks on, should close the modal altogether.

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', ` <div class="modal_wrapper"> <span class="modal_closing_button" onclick="this.parentNode.style.display = 'none';">X</span> <div class="modal_message"> </div> </div> `) newStyle = document.createElement("style"); newStyle.type = "text/css"; newStyle.innerHTML +=` .modal_wrapper { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; text-align: center; position: fixed; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; z-index: 9999; font-weight: bold; background: green; } .modal_closing_button { display: block; position: absolute; text-align: right; color: #fff; font-size: 5em; top: 1em; right: 1em; } .modal_message { padding: 25px 25px 0 25px; margin: 0 0 10px 0; font-size: 20px; display: block; color: #fff; } `; document.head.appendChild(newStyle);

When I click the X I get this error:

Refused to execute inline event handler because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: “script-src ‘self’ blob: filesystem:”. Either the ‘unsafe-inline’ keyword, a hash (‘sha256-…’), or a nonce (‘nonce-…’) is required to enable inline execution. Note that hashes do not apply to event handlers, style attributes and javascript: navigations unless the ‘unsafe-hashes’ keyword is present.

I didn’t quite understand this error, but from this Stack Overflow discussion I understand that onclick event listeners are often “invalid” and addEvenetListener('click', FUNCTION) should normally be used instead.

This JS code practically works.

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', ` <div class="modal_wrapper"> <span class="modal_closing_button">X</span> <div class="modal_message"> </div> </div> `) newStyle = document.createElement("style"); newStyle.type = "text/css"; newStyle.innerHTML +=` .modal_wrapper { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; text-align: center; position: fixed; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; z-index: 9999; font-weight: bold; background: green; } .modal_closing_button { display: block; position: absolute; text-align: right; color: #fff; font-size: 5em; top: 1em; right: 1em; } .modal_message { padding: 25px 25px 0 25px; margin: 0 0 10px 0; font-size: 20px; display: block; color: #fff; } `; document.head.appendChild(newStyle); window.addEventListener('click', ()=>{ document.querySelector('.modal_closing_button').parentNode.remove(); });

Anyway, although it seems to me to work fine, I get this console error after running it:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘parentNode’)

at :51:52

What have I done wrong and please share if you will do anything here slightly different.