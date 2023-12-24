Hitting X on a modal won't close the modal with onclick but will close it with addEventListener and yet I still get an error

1

I work with Microsoft Edge version 120.0.2210.91 (Official build) (64-bit).

I have created this modal with an X button that if one clicks on, should close the modal altogether.

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<div class="modal_wrapper">
    <span class="modal_closing_button" onclick="this.parentNode.style.display = 'none';">X</span>
    <div class="modal_message">
    </div>
  </div>
`)

newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
  .modal_wrapper {
      display: flex;
      align-items: center;
      justify-content: center;
      text-align: center;
      position: fixed;
      top: 0;
      right: 0;
      bottom: 0;
      left: 0;
      width: 100%;
      height: 100%;
      z-index: 9999;
      font-weight: bold;
      background: green;
  }

  .modal_closing_button {
    display: block;
    position: absolute;
    text-align: right;
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 5em;
    top: 1em;
    right: 1em;
  }

  .modal_message {
      padding: 25px 25px 0 25px;
      margin: 0 0 10px 0;
      font-size: 20px;
      display: block;
      color: #fff;
  }
`;

document.head.appendChild(newStyle);

When I click the X I get this error:

Refused to execute inline event handler because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive:

“script-src ‘self’ blob: filesystem:”.

Either the ‘unsafe-inline’ keyword, a hash (‘sha256-…’), or a nonce (‘nonce-…’) is required to enable inline execution.

Note that hashes do not apply to event handlers, style attributes and javascript: navigations unless the ‘unsafe-hashes’ keyword is present.

I didn’t quite understand this error, but from this Stack Overflow discussion I understand that onclick event listeners are often “invalid” and addEvenetListener('click', FUNCTION) should normally be used instead.

This JS code practically works.

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<div class="modal_wrapper">
    <span class="modal_closing_button">X</span>
    <div class="modal_message">
    </div>
  </div>
`)

newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
  .modal_wrapper {
      display: flex;
      align-items: center;
      justify-content: center;
      text-align: center;
      position: fixed;
      top: 0;
      right: 0;
      bottom: 0;
      left: 0;
      width: 100%;
      height: 100%;
      z-index: 9999;
      font-weight: bold;
      background: green;
  }

  .modal_closing_button {
    display: block;
    position: absolute;
    text-align: right;
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 5em;
    top: 1em;
    right: 1em;
  }

  .modal_message {
      padding: 25px 25px 0 25px;
      margin: 0 0 10px 0;
      font-size: 20px;
      display: block;
      color: #fff;
  }
`;

document.head.appendChild(newStyle);

window.addEventListener('click', ()=>{
    document.querySelector('.modal_closing_button').parentNode.remove();
});

Anyway, although it seems to me to work fine, I get this console error after running it:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘parentNode’)
at :51:52

What have I done wrong and please share if you will do anything here slightly different.