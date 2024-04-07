Click on tr to get value of td

JavaScript
1 
I'm trying to click on <tbody> <tr> 
and get the value of. <td class = 'hidden' id = game[X]> in that <tr>

games.ajax :
[
{"game":"1007","Date":"10/04/2008"},
{"game":"1002","Date":"12/14/2008"},
{"game":"1202","Date":"06/14/2010"}
]

<table id = "cccr">
<tr><td id = games.ajax:game[0] ></td></tr>
<tr><td id = games.ajax:game[1] ></td></tr>
<tr><td id = games.ajax:game[2] ></td></tr>
</table>

ALL I GET IS ALERT(undefned) 

I want the alert (item) to be 1007 or 1002 or 1202.


<script>
$("#cccr").on("click", "tbody tr", function() 
{ item = $(this).attr('game'); alert (item);}
);
</script>