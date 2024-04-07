Click on tr to get value of td

I'm trying to click on <tbody> <tr> and get the value of. <td class = 'hidden' id = game[X]> in that <tr> games.ajax : [ {"game":"1007","Date":"10/04/2008"}, {"game":"1002","Date":"12/14/2008"}, {"game":"1202","Date":"06/14/2010"} ] <table id = "cccr"> <tr><td id = games.ajax:game[0] ></td></tr> <tr><td id = games.ajax:game[1] ></td></tr> <tr><td id = games.ajax:game[2] ></td></tr> </table> ALL I GET IS ALERT(undefned) I want the alert (item) to be 1007 or 1002 or 1202. <script> $("#cccr").on("click", "tbody tr", function() { item = $(this).attr('game'); alert (item);} ); </script>