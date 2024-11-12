"Click bait", "Call to action", "Social Media", Automatic playing of audio and or video, overadvertisement, and revenue from advertisements on tragedies, have ruined the internet --- where do we go from there?

It seems you’re remembering about the web’s early days when everything felt more like a digital frontier quiet, experimental, and a lot less noisy with ads, autoplaying videos, and relentless pop-ups. It’s true that a lot of today’s internet can feel overrun by algorithms, clickbait, and constant monetization, which can be overwhelming.

But even as the mainstream web has become more commercialized, there are still spaces that embrace the old-school vibe of the internet. Independent forums, hobbyist websites, and open-source communities like Mastodon and the Fediverse provide a refreshing alternative to big social media platforms. You might enjoy the resurgence of “small web” projects, where people share interests and knowledge without the pressure of ads or algorithms. Plus, tools like ad blockers, RSS feeds, and even privacy-focused search engines like DuckDuckGo can help keep the experience closer to what you remember.

In a sense, maybe the next step is reclaiming parts of the web that feel genuine, opting for tools that prioritize user control, and finding like-minded communities that value connection over commercialization. There’s still plenty of internet out there that’s untouched by the “system against the user” vibe, and it’s worth exploring.