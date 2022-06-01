Checkbox enabled by default

<input type="checkbox" name="social-share-facebook" value="1" <?php checked(1, get_option('social-share-facebook'), true); ?> />

It looks like the checked() function determines whether the box is checked or not, based in the value of the 'social-share-facebook' option.

If you wanted it to always default to being checked, you would replace the function with the checked keyword.

But I believe it was set up this way to work with the users chosen options.