Checkbox enabled by default

Hello.
How do I make the checkboxe enabled by default in this plugin https://www.sitepoint.com/building-your-own-social-sharing-plugin-for-wordpress/
Hello.
<input type="checkbox" name="social-share-facebook" value="1" <?php checked(1, get_option('social-share-facebook'), true); ?> />
It looks like the
checked() function determines whether the box is checked or not, based in the value of the
'social-share-facebook' option.
If you wanted it to always default to being checked, you would replace the function with the
checked keyword.
But I believe it was set up this way to work with the users chosen options.