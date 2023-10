Since date and time in JS is taken from user browser I am trying to understand what is the best way to check if my store is open or not. Say that my store is open every day from 9am to 3 pm and I am in Canada. i know how to check this is user who visit my site is from the same time zone but what happen is if user is say from Europe and therefore different time zone. How do I check his date and time and convert it to my date and time and let him know whether store is closed or not.