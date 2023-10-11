Check if the store is open

A fine distinction, except that Javascript will automatically apply said offset when referencing non-UTC date functions, so it’s as good as any to say that that Date object rides the offset implicitly.
You still need to find the offset locally vs target timezone to adjust the numbers, and that will require a date object to pull its “non-existent” timezone out.
It is much less confusing if you just think of a Date object as containing nothing other than a value in milliseconds.
As demonstrated here, to determine whether the store is open you do not need to mess about with offsets:
Of course you may wish to get the JavaScipt to update the open/closed status say every minute.
I may be misunderstanding post 17 then. If the intent is to show time in Ontario time regardless, then yes (but you could… yaknow… just write the opening time into the HTML at that point, because it’s static?)
If the intent is to show when the store opens in the user’s local time, then you’ve got some math to do.