Change status with Javascript in MySQL

I made a counter for the end of the Stay-at-Home order that is in place for the Coronavirus here in Michigan. (Original it was written for the start of the Detroit Tigers baseball season). So here’s is the javascript file and php file. Maybe this will help you out a little bit?

vanilla javascript file:

const getTimeRemaining = (endtime) => { var t = Date.parse(endtime) - Date.parse(new Date()); var seconds = Math.floor((t / 1000) % 60); var minutes = Math.floor((t / 1000 / 60) % 60); var hours = Math.floor((t / (1000 * 60 * 60)) % 24); var days = Math.floor(t / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)); return { 'total': t, 'days': days, 'hours': hours, 'minutes': minutes, 'seconds': seconds }; }; const myClock = (id, endtime) => { var clock = document.getElementById(id); var daysSpan = clock.querySelector('.day'); var hoursSpan = clock.querySelector('.hour'); var minutesSpan = clock.querySelector('.minute'); var secondsSpan = clock.querySelector('.second'); function updateClock() { var t = getTimeRemaining(endtime); daysSpan.textContent = t.days; hoursSpan.textContent = ('0' + t.hours).slice(-2); minutesSpan.textContent = ('0' + t.minutes).slice(-2); secondsSpan.textContent = ('0' + t.seconds).slice(-2); if (t.total <= 0) { clearInterval(timeinterval); } } updateClock(); var timeinterval = setInterval(updateClock, 1000); }; function ajaxRoutine() { var grabDate = "myDate=endDate"; console.log(grabDate); var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.onreadystatechange = function () { //console.log('readyState: ' + xhr.readyState, 'xhr.status: ' + xhr.status); if (xhr.readyState === 2) { //console.log(xhr.status); if (xhr.status === 410) { gameover(); } } if (xhr.readyState === 4 && xhr.status === 200) { var data = JSON.parse(xhr.responseText); console.log('data', data); var thedate = new Date(Date.parse(data.thedate)); var description = document.querySelector("#description"); description.textContent = data.description; myClock("thedate", thedate); } }; // End of Ready State: xhr.open('POST', 'covid19Json.php', true); xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'); xhr.setRequestHeader('X-Requested-With', 'XMLHttpRequest'); xhr.send(grabDate); } ajaxRoutine();

PHP File

<?php /* Makes it so we don't have to decode the json coming from javascript */ header('Content-type: application/json'); $endDate = filter_input(INPUT_POST, 'myDate'); if ($endDate === 'endDate') { $data['description'] = "Covid-19 - Normalcy?"; $setDate = new DateTime('2020-05-28 00:00:00', new DateTimeZone("America/Detroit")); $data['thedate'] = $setDate->format("Y/m/d H:i:s"); output($data); } function errorOutput($output, $code = 500) { http_response_code($code); echo json_encode($output); } /* * If everything validates OK then send success message to Ajax / JavaScript */ function output($output) { http_response_code(200); echo json_encode($output); }

Like I said this is just a simple countdown script that I wrote, but maybe it will help you with your problem?