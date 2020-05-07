Change status with Javascript in MySQL

I need your help. I have an auction scenario. I wrote two functions in javascript code. In this way, two counts are made according to the beginning and end of the auction. I want it to be “arac_durum” -> “Aktif” in my database when the first count is completed and “arac_durum” -> “Pasif” when the second count is completed. I usually use PDO in query and transaction commands. How can I do it, can you help?

I’m a little weak on this. I would be very happy if you simply explain

Js Code;

<script> function createCountDown(elementId, date, dateiki) { var countDownDate = new Date(date).getTime(); var x = setInterval(function() { var now = new Date().getTime(); var distance = countDownDate - now; // Gün, Saat, Dakika, Saniye işlemleri yapılıyor var days = Math.floor(distance / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)); var hours = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60)); var minutes = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60)) / (1000 * 60)); var seconds = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60)) / 1000); document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Süre ►" + days + ": " + hours + ": " + minutes + ": " + seconds; **//Here I would like the "arac_durum" data to be updated to "Aktif".** if (distance < 0) { clearInterval(x); document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Başladı !"; var bitistarihi = new Date(dateiki).getTime(); var y = setInterval(function() { var simdi = new Date().getTime(); var distance = bitistarihi - simdi; var days = Math.floor(distance / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)); var hours = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60)); var minutes = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60)) / (1000 * 60)); var seconds = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60)) / 1000); document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Süre ►" + days + ": " + hours + ": " + minutes + ": " + seconds; if (distance < 0) { clearInterval(y); document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Bitti !"; **//Here I would like the "arac_durum" data to be updated to "Pasif".** } }, 1000); } }, 1000); } createCountDown("<?=$araccek['arac_id']?>", "<?=$araccek['arac_gerisayim']?>", "<?=$araccek['arac_tarih']?>") </script>

Php Code;

<p id="<?=$araccek['arac_id']?>"></p>

Database;