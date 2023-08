Hi there,

I have the following fiddle which fades in text one word at a time.

What I would like to do is have some words fade to a different colour after a period of time, like this example (second section down)

https://snp.agency/en/about

I have tried adding the following to one of the words, but doesn’t seem to work.

h2.fadeIn span:nth-of-type(6){ animation-delay: 2.5s; .dark{ color: #ff0000; } }

Any ideas how I can achieve this?

Thanks!