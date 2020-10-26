CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

I have the follow code for fadein transitions.

<style>
#fade p, table {
    
    animation: fadein 1s;
    -moz-animation: fadein 1s; /* Firefox */
    -webkit-animation: fadein 1s; /* Safari and Chrome */
    -o-animation: fadein 1s; /* Opera */
}
@keyframes fadein {
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-moz-keyframes fadein { /* Firefox */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-webkit-keyframes fadein { /* Safari and Chrome */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-o-keyframes fadein { /* Opera */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity: 1;
    }
}
</style>

Works good but want to know if it’s possible to add a fadein for this NEXT button within a table. I have many of these that I did several years ago and don’t want to change them so I was hoping that a selector could read this and have it delayed (fadein) 5 seconds.

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="page.asp?DB=1a"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a>
</td></tr></table>

My thought is that the code could it pick a key work(s), for example "a href=“page.asp?DB”? and then apply the longer fadein for that. Now “table” is already a fadein from the above CSS, so I am talking specifically the a href of the specific querystring. I want to avoid having to add a class or id to the table since I have so many of these, but if that is my only alternative, then I would consider this.

If this concept would best fit JS instead of CSS then @PaulOB would know that and perhaps needs to be moved to that category.

I appreciate your help.

Thanks

You could look at attribute selectors for this.

But really…

You are not kidding. The code you have there is very well ripe for an update.
It’s work to change it, but long overdue.

