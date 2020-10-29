Centering modal title and glyph

Thank you for help.

this is my experiment regarding centering modal title and glyphicon and setting size’

I can see iy is not the right way, title words are upon each other and other things might be that I don’t see., please help me, thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <title>W3.CSS</title> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <style> .centergl { padding: 20px 50%; font-size:6em; } .centerttl { display: block; margin-left: 50%; margin-right: 50%; font-size:3em; } </style> <body> <div class="w3-container"> <h2>W3.CSS Modal</h2> <p>Use w3-container classes to create different sections in the modal (e.g. header & footer).</p> <button onclick="document.getElementById('id01').style.display='block'" class="w3-button w3-black">Open Modal</button> <div id="id01" class="w3-modal"> <div class="w3-modal-content"> <header class="w3-container w3-teal"> <span onclick="document.getElementById('id01').style.display='none'" class="w3-button w3-display-topright">×</span> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-user centergl"></span> <h2 class="centerttl">Modal Header</h2> </header> <div class="w3-container"> <p>Some text..</p> <p>Some text..</p> </div> <footer class="w3-container w3-teal"> <p>Modal Footer</p> </footer> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>