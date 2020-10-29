Button dropdown bs3

Looking at your registration 4 you really should have the checkbox first followed by the text as that is rge expected way. The html would look like this:
<div class="input-group">
<label class="container">
<input type="checkbox" checked="checked">
Phone
</label>
<label class="container">
<input type="checkbox">
E-mail
</label>
<label class="container">
<input type="checkbox">
Post
</label>
</div>
There is no change to the css fro the above.
Regarding the radios then you need to add a new class .radio-inline in 2 places.
<label class="gender radio-inline">
e.g. like this:
<div class="col-sm-4">
<label class="gender radio-inline">
<input type="radio" name="genderRadios" value="male" required> Male
</label>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-5">
<label class="gender radio-inline">
<input type="radio" name="genderRadios" value="female" required> Female
</label>
</div>
Then add this CSS:
.radio-inline input[type="radio"],
.checkbox-inline input[type="checkbox"] {
position:static;
cursor:pointer;
margin-left:0;
}
.form-group .gender.radio-inline{padding-top:0;}
With those changes in place the layout will look like this:
Obviously if you want a different layout then you can adjust to suit as required but the checkboxes and radios are working as expected.
The forked codepen is here: