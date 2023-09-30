Can't get a value into an if then statement

I am trying to take a value from an mysql and do a comparison on it. The user is being transferred from another page correctly, and the value in privs is found. I can not get that value to work for the conditional branch. I am new to mysql and php. Here is the code:
<?php require_once('Connections/connections.php'); ?>
<?php
session_start();
$name = $_SESSION['name'];
echo $name;
$result = mysqli_query($connections,"SELECT `privs` FROM `users` WHERE username = '$name'");
$row = mysqli_fetch_array($result);
echo $row['privs'];
$privs = $row['privs'];
if ($row['privs'] = 0) {"../spotters/spotters.php";
}else if($row['privs'] = 1){"../nco/nco.php";
}else if($row['privs'] = 2){"../ccord/ccord.php";
}else if($row['privs'] = 3){"../nws/nws.php";
}else if($privs == '9'){"../admin/admin.php";
}
echo "Not Found";
?>
Someone PLEASE HELP!!!