Can't get a value into an if then statement

I am trying to take a value from an mysql and do a comparison on it. The user is being transferred from another page correctly, and the value in privs is found. I can not get that value to work for the conditional branch. I am new to mysql and php. Here is the code:

<?php require_once('Connections/connections.php'); ?> <?php session_start(); $name = $_SESSION['name']; echo $name; $result = mysqli_query($connections,"SELECT `privs` FROM `users` WHERE username = '$name'"); $row = mysqli_fetch_array($result); echo $row['privs']; $privs = $row['privs']; if ($row['privs'] = 0) {"../spotters/spotters.php"; }else if($row['privs'] = 1){"../nco/nco.php"; }else if($row['privs'] = 2){"../ccord/ccord.php"; }else if($row['privs'] = 3){"../nws/nws.php"; }else if($privs == '9'){"../admin/admin.php"; } echo "Not Found"; ?> Someone PLEASE HELP!!!