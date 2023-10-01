Can't get a value into an if then statement

Yes, the project is well under way. It is due to go live on Tuesday. This is about all that is left to get done. I have a login, a linker.php which is a crude but effective way of getting the user to the correct page, and the pages are almost done. if you wish, I can give you a look at what it looks like, and the source code that I have now. You can email me at dave.alexander1947@gmail.com and I will send you the link to the site as well as the code for the login, linker, and the update profile that I have so far. There are 10 levels of privileges, privs. those are 0 - 9. When a user registers, they automatically get a privs level of 0. The privs level is then raised to whatever is needed by a higher-level user, administrator or county coordinator. This is for a Skywarn webpage. If you aren’t familiar with Skywarn, it is a group of volunteers, mostly ham radio operators, that work with the National Weather Service, spotting and submitting reports to them and/or 911 about severe weather. These nets are called up by the National Weather Service and follow their direction. I think what remains to be done will be fairly simple stuff. The operative phrase here is fairly simple. The privs that are currently. 0,1,2,3, and 9.the rest are for future use if needed. 9 is the administrator level, 0 is the spotter’s level.