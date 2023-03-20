Can we post pictures on this forum?

Get Started
1

Hi ! I would like to explain my issue with a screenshot; is that possible ?

2

It is, but make sure you post your code as well, using the code tag (the < / > button) or by wrapping the block of code in three ` marks

<div>Hello World</div>
1 Like
3

The forum’s code is intelligent enough to accept copy/pasting and/or links to pictures. Of course, if you start spamming random pictures, the thread might get removed, but anything relevant is fine :slight_smile: and as Dave says, almost certainly the first response to a picture based thread will be “show us the code”.

4

thank you