Can i get some help on setting up this jquery or javascript either

Line 1: <div class="idx-default-form-field"><button type="submit" id="idx-do-register" class="idx-default-login-button">Register</button></div> Line 2:<script> $( "#idx-do-register" ).click(function() { $( "#tomcat" ).click(); });</script> Line 3:<button id="tomcat" onclick="myFunction()">Click me</button> Line 4:<script> function myFunction() { window.location.href="https://idxseopremium.com/idxseo_templates/LoginForm/form.php"; } </script>

In line 1 when the Register button is clicked, I need the line 4 myFunction to run. Line 3 when clicked will run the myFuction just fine…

Line 2 is where i tried to make it click Line 3 the button which would then run myFunction…

So I am looking for the simplest way either jquery or js to get my function to run any time some click the register button on line 1.

I won’t need line 2 or 3 if i can get the myFunction to run when the Register button is clicked…

Line 3 did not work anyway.