Calling another function from a function

I have two Javascript functions. In my HTML I call the Setup function. I’m trying to call the Draw_Objects function from the Setup function. But every attempt I’ve made to call the Draw Objects function has failed. I hope someone can assist me.

function Setup () { var URL = 'http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Diagonal_Line.json'; var Rectangle_Object; var Rectangle_X_Coordinate; var Rectangle_Y_Coordinate; var Germanium_Object; var Germanium_X_Radius; var Germanium_Y_Radius; var Germanium_X_Center; var Germanium_Y_Center; var Set_Attributes; Set_Attributes = function Draw_Objects(); fetch(URL) .then(res => res.json()) .then(data => { console.log(data); document.getElementById("Data_Text").value = data.Diagonal_Lines.Diagonal_Line_2.First_X1_Coordinate; document.getElementById("Data_Text").value = data.Diagonal_Lines.Base_Rectangle.Rectangle_Y_Coordinate; Rectangle_Object = document.getElementById('Base_Rectangle'); Germanium_Object = document.getElementById('Germanium_Ellipse'); Rectangle_X_Coordinate = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Base_Rectangle.Rectangle_X_Coordinate); Rectangle_Y_Coordinate = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Base_Rectangle.Rectangle_Y_Coordinate); Germanium_X_Radius = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_X_Radius); Germanium_Y_Radius = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_Y_Radius); Germanium_X_Center = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_X_Center); Germanium_Y_Center = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_Y_Center); function Draw_Objects(){} }); }