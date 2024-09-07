Calling another function from a function

JavaScript
I have two Javascript functions. In my HTML I call the Setup function. I’m trying to call the Draw_Objects function from the Setup function. But every attempt I’ve made to call the Draw Objects function has failed. I hope someone can assist me.

function Setup () {
    
    var URL = 'http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Diagonal_Line.json';
    var Rectangle_Object;
    var Rectangle_X_Coordinate;
    var Rectangle_Y_Coordinate;
    var Germanium_Object;
    var Germanium_X_Radius;
    var Germanium_Y_Radius;
    var Germanium_X_Center;
    var Germanium_Y_Center;
    var Set_Attributes;
    
    Set_Attributes = function Draw_Objects();
    
    fetch(URL)
        .then(res => res.json())
        .then(data => {
            console.log(data);           
            document.getElementById("Data_Text").value = data.Diagonal_Lines.Diagonal_Line_2.First_X1_Coordinate;
            document.getElementById("Data_Text").value = data.Diagonal_Lines.Base_Rectangle.Rectangle_Y_Coordinate;
            Rectangle_Object = document.getElementById('Base_Rectangle');
            Germanium_Object = document.getElementById('Germanium_Ellipse');
            Rectangle_X_Coordinate = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Base_Rectangle.Rectangle_X_Coordinate);
            Rectangle_Y_Coordinate = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Base_Rectangle.Rectangle_Y_Coordinate);
            Germanium_X_Radius = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_X_Radius);
            Germanium_Y_Radius = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_Y_Radius);
            Germanium_X_Center = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_X_Center);
            Germanium_Y_Center = JSON.stringify(data.Diagonal_Lines.Germanium_Ellipse.Germanium_Y_Center);
            function Draw_Objects(){}
            

           
        });
}

function Draw_Objects(){
    
            Rectangle_Object.setAttribute('x', Rectangle_X_Coordinate);
            Rectangle_Object.setAttribute('y', Rectangle_Y_Coordinate);
            Germanium_Object.setAttribute('rx', Germanium_X_Radius);
            Germanium_Object.setAttribute('ry', Germanium_Y_Radius);
            Germanium_Object.setAttribute('cx', Germanium_X_Center);
            Germanium_Object.setAttribute('cy', Germanium_Y_Center);
            Germanium_Object.style = "fill: #d5d5d7; stroke: black; stroke-width: 3;"
            document.getElementById("Data_Text").value = "x1 = " + Rectangle_X_Coordinate;
            
}