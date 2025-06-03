Calc Nested in Clamp and Other

Greetings!

I’m trying to wrap my head around why there would be a nested calc function within clamp and why it would be the better solutions for fluidity than using a more flat measurement. Something like this:

clamp(1.56rem, calc(0.8vw + 1.4rem), 1.95rem)

I understand the minimum and maximum value but would like to understand why the preferred value is using calc.

Sometimes I’ll run across line-height values that look like this:

line-height: clamp(2.38rem, calc(2.38rem + ((1vw - 0.48rem) * 0.3386)), 2.8rem);

I would like to understand why there is a specific parenthetical calculation for the preference measurement.

