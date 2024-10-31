Button Styles Not Working On Phones

Hi All

I hope I am posting this in the right place…

If you have had this problem before I think you will know the answer straight away.

I have my code, below, that is part of my system and the A, B, C and so on buttons should be grey when they are active… it is working fine on my computer and pad but not on phones… I have checked 2 phones in 3 browsers and they all have the same issue.

Instead of the button turning grey when clicked or tapped on a phone it is going to the hover colour.

Any help would be great.

Thanks for much

mrmbarnes