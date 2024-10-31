Button Styles Not Working On Phones

Hi All

I hope I am posting this in the right place…

If you have had this problem before I think you will know the answer straight away.

I have my code, below, that is part of my system and the A, B, C and so on buttons should be grey when they are active… it is working fine on my computer and pad but not on phones… I have checked 2 phones in 3 browsers and they all have the same issue.

Instead of the button turning grey when clicked or tapped on a phone it is going to the hover colour.

Any help would be great.

Thanks for much

mrmbarnes

<?php
$titleDirectoryName = htmlspecialchars($directoryName, ENT_QUOTES);
$letter = $_GET['letter'] ?? '';
$show = $_GET['show'] ?? '';
$categoryID = $_GET['categoryID'] ?? '';
$categoryName = htmlspecialchars_decode($_GET['categoryName'] ?? '');

// Redirect to set default letter if not specified
if (empty($letter)) { 
    header("Location: $useCurrentUrl&letter=none");
    exit;
}
?>

    <title>Browse The <?php print $titleDirectoryName; ?> Alphabetically :: <?php print $mainDirectoryCompanyName; ?> and <?php print $titleDirectoryName; ?> :: Nanango Queensland (QLD) Australia</title>

<div class="container" style="padding-top:2em;">
    <div class="row">
        <div class="text-center">
            <h1 class="customFont mainHeadingColour text-uppercase myTextShadow">Browse THE <?php print $titleDirectoryName; ?> Alphabetically</h1>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

<div class="container" style="padding-top:2em;">
    <div class="row">
        <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-12 col-md-12 col-lg-4 col-xl-4">
            <?php include("/home/account/public_html/resources/directories/directory/side-nav.php"); ?>
        </div>
        <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-12 col-md-12 col-lg-8 col-xl-8">
            <div style="padding-bottom:1em;">Browse The <?php print $titleDirectoryName; ?> Listings by selecting a Letter below.</div>
            <div style="padding-bottom:0.5em;">When you see <img src="/images/is-member.png"> you know that Business is part of The <?php print $mainDirectoryCompanyName; ?>.</div>
            <div><hr></div>
            
            <!-- Computer View Buttons -->
            <div class="computer-show">
                <div class="row">
                    <div class="text-center">
                        <div style="padding-bottom:0.5em;">
                            <button type="button" class="btn <?php echo $letter === 'none' ? 'btn-secondary' : 'btn-main-custom'; ?>" style="width:3em;" data-letter="none" onclick="loadDirectoryByLetter('none', '<?php echo $titleDirectoryName; ?>')">#</button>&nbsp;
                            <?php
                            $letters = range('A', 'Z');
                            foreach ($letters as $btnLetter) {
                                $btnClass = ($letter === strtolower($btnLetter)) ? 'btn-secondary' : 'btn-main-custom';
                                echo "<button type='button' class='btn $btnClass' style='width:3em;' data-letter='" . strtolower($btnLetter) . "' onclick=\"loadDirectoryByLetter('$btnLetter', '$titleDirectoryName')\">$btnLetter</button>&nbsp;";
                            }
                            ?>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>

            <!-- Mobile View Buttons -->
            <div class="mobile-show">
                <div class="row">
                    <div class="text-center">
                        <div style="padding-bottom:0.25em;">
                            <button type="button" class="btn <?php echo $letter === 'none' ? 'btn-secondary' : 'btn-main-custom'; ?>" style="width:3em;" data-letter="none" onclick="loadDirectoryByLetter('none', '<?php echo $titleDirectoryName; ?>')">#</button>&nbsp;
                            <?php
                            foreach ($letters as $btnLetter) {
                                $btnClass = ($letter === strtolower($btnLetter)) ? 'btn-secondary' : 'btn-main-custom';
                                echo "<button type='button' class='btn $btnClass' style='width:3em;' data-letter='" . strtolower($btnLetter) . "' onclick=\"loadDirectoryByLetter('$btnLetter', '$titleDirectoryName')\">$btnLetter</button>&nbsp;";
                            }
                            ?>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>

            <div><hr></div>
            <div style="padding-bottom:0.5em;"></div>

            <!-- AJAX Content Placeholder -->
            <div id="results-container">
                <div class="text-center">Select a letter to browse listings.</div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

<script>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
    const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
    const initialLetter = urlParams.get('letter');

    // Ensure correct button state on initial page load
    if (initialLetter) {
        const initialButton = document.querySelector(`button[data-letter="${initialLetter.toLowerCase()}"]`);
        if (initialButton) {
            initialButton.classList.remove('btn-main-custom');
            initialButton.classList.add('btn-secondary');
        }
    }

    // Function to load directory by letter on button click
    window.loadDirectoryByLetter = function(letter, directoryName) {
        const resultsContainer = document.getElementById('results-container');
        resultsContainer.innerHTML = '<div class="text-center">Loading...</div>';

        // Reset all buttons to default styling
        const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('.computer-show button, .mobile-show button');
        buttons.forEach(button => {
            button.classList.remove('btn-secondary');  // Remove active styling
            button.classList.add('btn-main-custom');   // Reset to main custom styling
        });

        // Apply secondary styling to the active button
        const activeButton = document.querySelector(`button[data-letter="${letter.toLowerCase()}"]`);
        if (activeButton) {
            activeButton.classList.remove('btn-main-custom');
            activeButton.classList.add('btn-secondary');
        }

        // Update the URL to reflect the selected letter
        const currentUrl = new URL(window.location.href);
        currentUrl.searchParams.set('letter', letter.toLowerCase());
        history.pushState(null, '', currentUrl.toString());

        // Fetch and display the results for the selected letter
        fetch(`https://account.com/resources/directories/directory/browse-alphabetically-fetch.php?letter=${letter}&directoryName=${directoryName}`)
            .then(response => response.text())
            .then(data => {
                resultsContainer.innerHTML = data;
            })
            .catch(error => {
                console.error('Error loading directory:', error);
                resultsContainer.innerHTML = '<div class="text-center">An error occurred. Please try again.</div>';
            });
    };
});
</script>

<?php include("/home/account/public_html/resources/directories/directory/popups.php"); ?>