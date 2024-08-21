Why is <button> not working?

Button are not working in my website. They don’t react when you hover over them or click them. I figured out that this problem has to do with my css-code for the background of my website.
Here is the code:
HTML:
`<body class=“area”>
<ul class=“circles”>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
<li></li>
</ul>
<h1 class=“titeltext”> Aromatenquiz </h1>
<h4 class=“inter-textfont”> Bereit zum Quiz? </h4>
</body>
<button> <a href=“index1.html”> Button </a> <button>
CSS:
.area{
background: rgb(241, 253, 254);
width: 100vw;
height:100vh;
}
.circles{
position:absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.circles li{
position: absolute;
display: block;
list-style: none;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
background: rgba(7, 136, 242, 0.2);
animation: animate 25s linear infinite;
bottom: -150px;
}
.circles li:nth-child(1){
left: 25%;
width: 80px;
height: 80px;
animation-delay: 0s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(2){
left: 10%;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
animation-delay: 2s;
animation-duration: 12s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(3){
left: 70%;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
animation-delay: 4s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(4){
left: 40%;
width: 60px;
height: 60px;
animation-delay: 0s;
animation-duration: 18s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(5){
left: 65%;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
animation-delay: 0s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(6){
left: 75%;
width: 110px;
height: 110px;
animation-delay: 3s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(7){
left: 35%;
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
animation-delay: 7s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(8){
left: 50%;
width: 25px;
height: 25px;
animation-delay: 15s;
animation-duration: 45s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(9){
left: 20%;
width: 15px;
height: 15px;
animation-delay: 2s;
animation-duration: 35s;
}
.circles li:nth-child(10){
left: 85%;
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
animation-delay: 0s;
animation-duration: 11s;
}
@keyframes animate {
0%{
transform: translateY(0) rotate(0deg);
opacity: 1;
border-radius: 0;
}
100%{
transform: translateY(-1000px) rotate(720deg);
opacity: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
}
}
If someone could help me identify the problem here, I would be very grateful.