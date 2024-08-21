Why is <button> not working?

Button are not working in my website. They don’t react when you hover over them or click them. I figured out that this problem has to do with my css-code for the background of my website.

Here is the code:

HTML:

`<body class=“area”>

<ul class=“circles”>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

<li></li>

</ul>

<h1 class=“titeltext”> Aromatenquiz </h1>

<h4 class=“inter-textfont”> Bereit zum Quiz? </h4>

</body>

<button> <a href=“index1.html”> Button </a> <button>

CSS:

.area{

background: rgb(241, 253, 254);

width: 100vw;

height:100vh;

}

.circles{

position:absolute;

top: 0;

left: 0;

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

overflow: hidden;

}

.circles li{

position: absolute;

display: block;

list-style: none;

width: 20px;

height: 20px;

background: rgba(7, 136, 242, 0.2);

animation: animate 25s linear infinite;

bottom: -150px;

}

.circles li:nth-child(1){

left: 25%;

width: 80px;

height: 80px;

animation-delay: 0s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(2){

left: 10%;

width: 20px;

height: 20px;

animation-delay: 2s;

animation-duration: 12s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(3){

left: 70%;

width: 20px;

height: 20px;

animation-delay: 4s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(4){

left: 40%;

width: 60px;

height: 60px;

animation-delay: 0s;

animation-duration: 18s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(5){

left: 65%;

width: 20px;

height: 20px;

animation-delay: 0s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(6){

left: 75%;

width: 110px;

height: 110px;

animation-delay: 3s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(7){

left: 35%;

width: 150px;

height: 150px;

animation-delay: 7s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(8){

left: 50%;

width: 25px;

height: 25px;

animation-delay: 15s;

animation-duration: 45s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(9){

left: 20%;

width: 15px;

height: 15px;

animation-delay: 2s;

animation-duration: 35s;

}

.circles li:nth-child(10){

left: 85%;

width: 150px;

height: 150px;

animation-delay: 0s;

animation-duration: 11s;

}

@keyframes animate {

0%{

transform: translateY(0) rotate(0deg);

opacity: 1;

border-radius: 0;

}

100%{ transform: translateY(-1000px) rotate(720deg); opacity: 0; border-radius: 50%; }

}

If someone could help me identify the problem here, I would be very grateful.