Business hours on website

Hello
I use javascript function to display my opening hours, on my website.
Can the word closed also be displayed there outside these times?
see code below
var dayOfWeek = (new Date).getDay();
var hours = [“Gesloten”, // Sunday
“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Monday
“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Tuesday
“07:00 tot 14:00 uur”, // Wednesday
“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Thursday
“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Friday
“07:00 tot 16:00 uur”]; // Saturday
var todaysHours = hours[dayOfWeek];
document.getElementById(“hours”).innerHTML = todaysHours;