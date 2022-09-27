Business hours on website

Hello

I use javascript function to display my opening hours, on my website.

Can the word closed also be displayed there outside these times?

see code below

var dayOfWeek = (new Date).getDay();

var hours = [“Gesloten”, // Sunday

“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Monday

“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Tuesday

“07:00 tot 14:00 uur”, // Wednesday

“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Thursday

“07:00 tot 17:30 uur”, // Friday

“07:00 tot 16:00 uur”]; // Saturday

var todaysHours = hours[dayOfWeek];

document.getElementById(“hours”).innerHTML = todaysHours;