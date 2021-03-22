Building a slideshow using Free Frontend

I’m building a slideshow, using one on freefrontend.com/css-slideshows/. I’m basically modifying one to my needs.

Are the samples above acceptable to use on a project? I couldn’t find the terms, but it says they are free.

Also, just a general question as I’m self-taught, do web developers sometimes use existing code and then customize it? Or does everything have to be from scratch? In this case, it seems like it makes sense to just modify something to my needs as it would save a lot of time.

Thanks.