Build tool for vanilla JS

Hi,

I write my web apps in vanilla JS, HTML and CSS.

For my single page applications I have developed a small framework.

This framework works that way, that I give him the name of a html template file and the destination element where to load the file into. In the html file itself I can insert magic keys which then trigger the framework to load a connected CSS file and/or javascript file and replace strings by their locale translation.

This works great and I am very happy with it.

My problem is, there seems to be no build tool (webpack, gulp, parcel) which is capable to handle this kind of process because the framework must be able to load any html file, javascript file and css file dynamically and the build tools all depend on static content.

So I want to know. Is this process of my framework so special? Does it have any big disadvantage I do not see? Of course I could also load all data on app startup and then only switch the visible parts but this is not what I understood on modular development and also it makes no sense to load dozens of megabyte to the client if maybe only 1/10 of the app is used by the user.

So what is the secret to use a build tool which will bundle my app?

Thanks

Thallius