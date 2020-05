Hello. I have some strange behavior with the browser chopping off text above my top menu, and I’m not sure what is going on.

Specifically, the top of the company name is getting chopped off, and the menuLinks are acting strangely as well.

I have looked in Firefox’s Developer Tools, but I don’t see any styles that would be causing what appears to be a negative margin.

If I uncheck the following, then the company name scoots down, and the space between the bottom of the company name and the menu bar shrinks. (Also doing this causes the menuLinks to move upwards a bit.)

What is going on here?

Below is my code…