Dropping middle flex item

When browser window is resized (reduced) and when content is reached (width of menu links (no media queries)) , menu links div should go below header (and then menu div should have width=100%)…

Picture will explain best:

HTML structure should not be changed because of keyboard tabbing (or if changed - tabbing should go from LOGOTYPE to MENU LINKS and then to ICONS)… Maybe flex is not solution? Please no javascript, no tables…

HTML

<div class="wrapper">
    <div class="logo"><a href="">LOGOTYPE</a></div> 
        <div class="menu"><a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a>
        </div>
    <div class="icons"><a href="">ICONS</a></div>
</div>

CSS

.wrapper {
    height: 60px;
    display: flex;
    background-color: #4f3cbd;
    max-width: 900px; 
    flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.logo {
    flex: 0 0 200px; /* do not grow, do not shrink, 200px */
    height: 60px; 
    line-height: 60px; 
    position: relative; 
    text-align: center;
    background-color: #a292be;
}
.menu {
    flex: 1; 
    height: 60px; 
    line-height: 60px; 
    position: relative; 
    text-align: center; 
    background-color: #4eda49; 
}
.icons {
    flex: 0 0 200px; 
    height: 60px;
    line-height: 60px;
    position: relative; 
    text-align: center;
    background-color: #c77a7a;
}

ONLINE CODEPEN LINK

Thanx in advance