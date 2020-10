HI all, trying to do a Google Page speed check on a website page and keep getting errors:

‘Lighthouse returned error: NO_FCP. Something went wrong with recording the trace over your page load. Please run Lighthouse again. (NO_FCP)’

and I’m not sure what’s going wrong? Can anyone help please? The link is:

https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturalsleepremedies.com%2Fshop

Any help really appreciated.