Bottom nav media query, missing image, broken page

https://forallthetime.com/BI-300/about.html
how can i raise the footer nav to be right beneth it content above on small screens?
also, not sure why, i have an image in my editor but NOT on https://forallthetime.com/BI-300/about.html help
yes i FTP the entire images folder
https://forallthetime.com/BI-300/info.html
these images do not display how they are in VS code
why?
.panel-image {
max-width: 450px;
min-width: 200px;
width: 50%;
height: auto;
margin: 0 10px 10px 0;
float: left;
}
.panel-image_1 {
max-width: 450px;
min-width: 200px;
width: 50%;
height: auto;
margin: 0 10px 10px 0;
float: right;
}
this is my css for the images above
THIS is what i want!
am i wrong somewhere?
please what can i do?
is flexbox or css grid an option?
what would that look like??
i have a problem and need your help
thanks!
Well, for starters, you’ve got a div in there that is artificially and arbitrarily spacing the footer.
Second thing is your media queries are being overridden by your normal CSS (Line 127 vs line 365). If you want the media query to operate on the
space div with the same selector, it will need to go after the default value.
Your CSS values for
.panel-image_1 are being overridden by the css for
.container img.
It might be worth taking a moment to explain the Developer screen and how it can help you diagnose these sorts of things.
When i look at your site, and you tell me you’ve got a problem with the image of the golf course, the first thing i do is go to your site, right click on the offending item, and choose “Inspect”. Which opens up the developer window, specifically looking at the element I right clicked on. On the right side of my display (not always the same in all browsers, but you should be able to find a “Styles” tab on your layout somewhere), I see this:
If you look at that image, you can see that most of the stuff under
.panel-image_1
has been crossed out. That means something else is overriding those values. If you look upward, you can see the values that ARE getting applied to the image in question. This may help you troubleshoot your own problems in the future.