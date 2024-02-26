Bottom nav media query, missing image, broken page

Well, for starters, you’ve got a div in there that is artificially and arbitrarily spacing the footer.

Second thing is your media queries are being overridden by your normal CSS (Line 127 vs line 365). If you want the media query to operate on the space div with the same selector, it will need to go after the default value.

Your CSS values for .panel-image_1 are being overridden by the css for .container img .

It might be worth taking a moment to explain the Developer screen and how it can help you diagnose these sorts of things.

When i look at your site, and you tell me you’ve got a problem with the image of the golf course, the first thing i do is go to your site, right click on the offending item, and choose “Inspect”. Which opens up the developer window, specifically looking at the element I right clicked on. On the right side of my display (not always the same in all browsers, but you should be able to find a “Styles” tab on your layout somewhere), I see this:



.panel-image_1

If you look at that image, you can see that most of the stuff underhas been crossed out. That means something else is overriding those values. If you look upward, you can see the values that ARE getting applied to the image in question. This may help you troubleshoot your own problems in the future.