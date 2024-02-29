Bottom nav media query, missing image, broken page

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: see that there is no mention of BI-500

Exactly.

When you say this:

<img src="/IMAGES/IMG_03691-1024x768.jpg" alt="image">

The first backslash tells the browser that the image is to be found from the root which will give an image address of:

https://forallthetime.com/IMAGES/IMG_03691-1024x768.jpg

However you haven’t loaded your images into the root folder you have uploaded them inside the BI-300/ folder. (If you had loaded the images folder into the root folder then the code would have worked.)

The Full address to that folder image is:

https://forallthetime.com/BI-300/IMAGES/IMG_03691-1024x768.jpg

If you remove the first slash from your image url then it will tell the browser that it is a relative path from the current folder and it will find your images folder.

e.g.

<img src="IMAGES/IMG_03691-1024x768.jpg" alt="image">

You really need to become familiar with this as uploading content is a very basic operation and if you are unsure then you need to practice until you know what it means. Do some research on relative and root relative paths as it is an important concept