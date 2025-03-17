Bootstrap href badge

can anyone help me make this bootstrap badge redirect me to the link i want?
not sure what im doing wrong can someone explain please it’s also inside a table!
<td><label href="myurl" class="badge badge-success">Link</label></td>
You can’t use an href on a label and expect it to act like a link.
<td><a href="myurl" class="badge badge-success">Link</a></td>
so do i need to change it to a button?
What EXACTLY are you trying to accomplish? If just sending the browser to a new page, then the a tag is the appropriate mechanism, and is what I showed in my example. You just need to apply the proper markup and css stylings to get the look you desire.
If you’re trying to submit a form that will go to another page, then that’s something else entirely.
nvm figured it out my self and i made it clear what i wanted in my statement above?
<td><a href="LINKHERE" class="btn-sm btn-primary btn-lg active" role="button" aria-pressed="true">Link</a></td>