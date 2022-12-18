Opinions please - links vs buttons

Hi, i don’t have a specific problem but am interested in doing things correctly and relevant opinions.

I have been told that buttons should not be used for navigation, links should be used.

But a CTA button looks so much more impressive and professional.

A button draws more attention than a link.

A link can be styled as a button, is this acceptable or problematic. If a link is styled as a button, which css takes precedence (highest specificity), button styling or link styling?

Would it be acceptable to use a simple form element with no input fields so submission button goes to another page?

If I do style a link as a button what should I set ‘role’ to - button or link?

Interested in feedback thanks guys, to be a better coder and avoid future problems, thanks for your time.