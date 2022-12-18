Opinions please - links vs buttons

Hi, i don’t have a specific problem but am interested in doing things correctly and relevant opinions.

I have been told that buttons should not be used for navigation, links should be used.

But a CTA button looks so much more impressive and professional.
A button draws more attention than a link.
A link can be styled as a button, is this acceptable or problematic. If a link is styled as a button, which css takes precedence (highest specificity), button styling or link styling?
Would it be acceptable to use a simple form element with no input fields so submission button goes to another page?
If I do style a link as a button what should I set ‘role’ to - button or link?

Interested in feedback thanks guys, to be a better coder and avoid future problems, thanks for your time.

It seems like you are over-thinking things. If what you want is a navigational link to another page, the correct element to use is an anchor tag (<a>). If you wish for that link to look like a button, that’s fine, apply CSS to it so it looks like you want.
It boils down to the same old concept of semantics and styling. Always choose the HTML element for its semantic meaning or purpose. Never choose an element based on how it looks, just because you want something that looks that way. That’s why we have CSS, so you can make any element look however you want it to look.