Bootstrap columns with items with margin

Bootstrap provides a full gutter system by default. You just need to build your boxes inside the columns rather than using the columns.
You can over-ride the bootstrap controls but you will need to also mimic the media queries for the over-ride.
If you replace this CSS to your fiddle it will do what you want.
.local-items {
justify-content: space-between;
}
.local-items .item {
box-shadow: 0 4px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
transition: 0.3s;
padding: 25px;
}
.local-items .item:hover {
box-shadow: 0 8px 16px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}
@media screen and (min-width:768px) {
.local-items .item {
max-width: calc(50% - 10px);
margin:10px 0;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width:992px) {
.local-items .item {
max-width: calc(33.3333% - 10px);
}
}
Assuming of course I understood what you wanted
The problem with this approach is that you are working against bootstrap and not with it.
Note that you should not remove the margins from .row because .row contains negative margins to offset the padding on the container. This is an integral part of the bootstrap gutter system.
In the end you can do what you like but why use a framework if you are going to roll your own code:)