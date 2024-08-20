Bootstrap 5 carousel

Hey! I’ve been down that rabbit hole myself, so I totally get the confusion. If you’re just looking to use the carousel and dropdown features from Bootstrap, you don’t need to include the entire library, but there are a few key files you’ll need to make sure everything works smoothly.

Here’s what you should grab:

base-component.js - This is like the backbone for a lot of Bootstrap components, including the ones you’re using. dom/index.js and util/index.js - These are the utility files that handle DOM manipulation and other behind-the-scenes magic.

So, to keep it simple, you’ll want to include:

base-component.js

dom/index.js

util/index.js

carousel.js

dropdown.js

Once you’ve got those in place, you should be good to go with your carousel and dropdown. If something’s still not clicking, feel free to ask. We’ve all been there!