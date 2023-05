Anyone familiar with the following books by C. J. Date:

SQL and Relational Theory

Database Design and Relational Theory

Relational Theory for Computer Professionals

How do they compare? I want to know for the purpose of deciding which to get.

I see that Database Design and Relational Theory in Google Play is published by O’Reilly in 2012 and costs nearly twice as much as the one published by APress in 2019. The later edition costs less and I assume is better.