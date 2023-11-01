Bind the data extracted from the query to some variables using MySQL 8

Hello there,
I have prepared a DB Fiddle so that i can test my queries against data.
I need to bind the data extracted from the query to some variables in mysql
E.g.:
if the query extracts rows containing 2023-10-07 and 2023-10-18 values I have to associate:
- variable A >>> set value equal to 2023-10-07
- variable B >>> set value equal to 2023-10-18
Can you help me?
I am sorry but I don’t understand your question. Can you try to be more detailed what do you mean with variables? What do you want to do with them?
Thanks for reply.
I need insert into a new MySql table the values extracted from the query DB Fiddle .
I thought I could store the values extracted from the query in a declared variable and insert them into the new table.
Why not do the insert in the same query?
Also, storing result of one table into another table is mostly a bad design as you store redundant data which is not needed
Because this query populate a gridview of randomly extracted data…
if I execute the “insert into” instead of “select” I lose the population of the gridview…
if I execute the “select” after the “insert into”, the random extracted data changes and are different from the “insert into”
this is the problem…
If the queried data is populating a grid view, why must you store if into another table instead of jut showing it into the grid?
Because with the new table I have to populate a dropdownlist with the two dates extracted from the random query, to be able to filter the gridview by single date