Bind the data extracted from the query to some variables using MySQL 8

Databases
1

Hello there,

I have prepared a DB Fiddle so that i can test my queries against data.

I need to bind the data extracted from the query to some variables in mysql

E.g.:

if the query extracts rows containing 2023-10-07 and 2023-10-18 values I have to associate:

  • variable A >>> set value equal to 2023-10-07
  • variable B >>> set value equal to 2023-10-18

Can you help me?

2

I am sorry but I don’t understand your question. Can you try to be more detailed what do you mean with variables? What do you want to do with them?

3

Thanks for reply.

I need insert into a new MySql table the values extracted from the query DB Fiddle .

I thought I could store the values extracted from the query in a declared variable and insert them into the new table.

4

Why not do the insert in the same query?

Also, storing result of one table into another table is mostly a bad design as you store redundant data which is not needed

5

Because this query populate a gridview of randomly extracted data…

if I execute the “insert into” instead of “select” I lose the population of the gridview…

if I execute the “select” after the “insert into”, the random extracted data changes and are different from the “insert into”

this is the problem…

6

If the queried data is populating a grid view, why must you store if into another table instead of jut showing it into the grid?

7

Because with the new table I have to populate a dropdownlist with the two dates extracted from the random query, to be able to filter the gridview by single date