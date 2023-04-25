MySQL Query for select row with other way

I know to fetch the query but I have difficulties fetching in an advanced way or my requirement needs, my database is designed on the below structure, and I want to fetch the column value based on column type; like for Mango = 50, Banana = 20, etc.

ID | type | value | key ----------------------------------- 1 | Mango | 50 | AP123 2 | Banana | 20 | AP123 3 | Apple | 30 | AP123

In a simple way we can use this query -

SELECT * FROM table WHERE type = 'Mango' AND key = 'AP123'

but this is very complex to write the same code multiple times to get one result, here table key column value is the same, and on this basis I want to

Output will: 1 | Mango | 50 | AP123

but my requirement is like below -

SELECT * FROM table WHERE key = 'AP123'

let mango = 50

let banana = 20

let apple = 30

this is possible in any other way to achieve the goal, sorry for my bad English