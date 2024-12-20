Best way to show pricing plan features

Hi there,

I am trying to design a page to display 3 pricing plans for an online service.

I have a free plan and two paid plans.

There are quite a lot of features, so wondering the best way to show these.

Should I simply create a table with all the features listed on the left and then a tick/cross in each plan which has these features?

Or, I have seen some other ideas in which the first plan lists all the features that the plan has, then the next plan will say something like “free plan plus these features…” and then list the additional features. This method seems to keep the feature list shorter, but not sure if it is as easy to see all features at once, especially if someone wants to compare a specific feature in one plan with another plan.

Does anyone have any recommendations, ideas or suggestions as to the best user friendly way of showing features?

Many thanks!