Should I display Pricing Plan Features in a separate section?

Hi there,

I am creating a Pricing Plan page which has 3 plans and over 70 items/features. I have split these features into 8 categories with an accordion displaying whether they are included in a plan or not.

Currently I have a table with the feature on the left and a tick/cross icon going across the row,

What I am having trouble with is how to show more details of each feature. I can add a small sentence underneath each feature in the table which makes the table longer. This option is ok, but I would like to give more details for each feature (due to my demographic).

Can anyone suggest or give me some feedback on which option would be best, or any other option that would work? I currently have thought of these options:

Have the description a little longer under each feature

Have a tooltip appear by clicking/hovering/tapping on an “information” icon (have heard this isn’t great for UX?)

Have a section below the page with more details of the features - possibly displayed in tabs. This option will allow me to expand the description further, but mean creating a new large section on the page which would have either horizontal or vertical tabs for each feature category.

Create a new page with all the features on (making the Pricing Plan page shorter and less complicated)

Any feedback or suggestions on how to do this would be great! Thanks!

I have 70+ features that I would like to display a short title and short description for. These are organised across 8 categories.

I am trying to work out the best way to display the content in each category. I thought of having tabs; horizontal or vertical. Horizontal is too wide and vertical works, but not too keen on the vertical o nes