Best way to output PHP array into csv file

I am currently working on a simple task yet a bit tricky. My task is to read all the images from the directory and write them into CSV file. So, when I read the directory I get the array list of images filename data will look like below:

array ( '13763', '13763-1', '13763-2', '13764', '13765', '13765-1', );

I wanted this data to be exported into csv file which looks like below:



So, I am going through the foreach loop as $image which gives me each element and each loop I am checking the string has ‘-’ character or not. If it has no ‘-’ character than I assign $currentId = $image but if it has ‘-’ then I assign $additionalImage .= ‘, ‘.$image.’.jpg’. But the problem is I only want to insert one row if it has additional images ‘13763.jpg, 13763-1.jpg, 13763-2.jpg’. Below is my code what I have done so far.