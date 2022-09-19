Best way to output PHP array into csv file

I am currently working on a simple task yet a bit tricky. My task is to read all the images from the directory and write them into CSV file. So, when I read the directory I get the array list of images filename data will look like below:
array (
'13763',
'13763-1',
'13763-2',
'13764',
'13765',
'13765-1',
);
I wanted this data to be exported into csv file which looks like below:
So, I am going through the foreach loop as $image which gives me each element and each loop I am checking the string has ‘-’ character or not. If it has no ‘-’ character than I assign $currentId = $image but if it has ‘-’ then I assign $additionalImage .= ‘, ‘.$image.’.jpg’. But the problem is I only want to insert one row if it has additional images ‘13763.jpg, 13763-1.jpg, 13763-2.jpg’. Below is my code what I have done so far.
$currentId = '';
$additionalImages = '';
$addId = '';
foreach ($images as $image) {
if (strpos($image, '-') == FALSE) {
$currentId = $image;
$additionalImages = $image.'.jpg';
}
if (strpos($image, '-') != FALSE) {
$addId = substr($image, 0, strpos($image, '-'));
$additionalImages .= ', '.$image.'.jpg';
}
// insert into csv file
}